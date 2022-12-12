US Markets

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas: official

Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

December 12, 2022 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward and Brian Ellsworth for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Bahamas police have arrested former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the country's attorney general said in a statement on Monday, adding that The Bahamas has received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Brian Ellsworth in Miami)

