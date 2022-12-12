Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas: official

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Bahamas police have arrested former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the country's attorney general said in a statement on Monday, adding that The Bahamas has received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

