Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Takes On Legacy Media — And Disney, Apple, HBO — With His Own Streaming Service

In a bold move, former Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson, has branched out into the streaming landscape, launching his subscription-based streaming service. This ambitious endeavor has Carlson locking horns with industry titans including Disney, Apple, and HBO.

What Happened: As Fortune reported on Monday, the Tucker Carlson Network’s mission is to offer an alternative to mainstream media, with the promotional materials hinting at a mission to uncover hidden truths. Subscribers can look forward to exclusive content, interviews, and a direct line to Carlson’s team.

The service will be available via Carlson’s website, with subscriptions priced at $9 monthly or $72 yearly. The platform will deliver fresh video content regularly, though specifics about the upcoming shows remain under wraps.

"It's time to build an alternative to legacy media, and you can help us do it. It's time they stopped hiding the truth from you. We'll expose them together," the site's promotional materials announced.

Initially, Carlson had plans to launch the service through a social media platform, but technological infrastructure readiness became an impediment. Carlson’s team will continue to post free content on the platform.

In October this year, 1789 Capital, a newly minted investment firm by Omeed Malik, pumped $15 million in seed capital into Last Country, a digital media startup co-founded by Carlson and Neil Patel.

After his abrupt departure from Fox News in April, Carlson announced his new venture in May, giving up a potential $25 million severance from Fox.

Why It Matters: This initiative is a significant pivot in Carlson’s career, following his exit from Fox News in in April. His departure was a considerable blow to the network, considering his controversial yet strong viewership.

Carlson’s move to the streaming space follows his success on the X platform, which garnered him a massive audience. Elon Musk noted that Carlson’s show on X, formerly Twitter, attracted more viewers than the U.S. population, a testament to his widespread appeal.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari

