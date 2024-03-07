News & Insights

Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 07, 2024 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy and Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing in paragraph 1, adds details in 2-4

March 7 (Reuters) - Former Fox FOXA.O and News Corp NWSA.O Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, got engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, the spokesman said.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67. She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer, it added.

Murdoch stepped down from his role in September last year, ending a seven-decade career that began at his father's Australian newspaper business and culminated in one of the most influential media empires.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
