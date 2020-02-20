US Markets

date 2020-02-20

Former FIFA secretary general and Bein sports chairman indicted in Switzerland

Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke and the chairman of the BeIN media group Nasser Al-Khelaifi have been charged in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments, the Swiss Attorney-General's office (OAG) said Thursday.

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, the OAG said in a statement. Al-Khelaifi and a third person, an unnamed businessman, were charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

