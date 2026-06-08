Former Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Just Warned of a Huge Threat Looming Over the Current Bull Market

Key Points

President Trump pressured Jerome Powell on multiple occasions to push interest rates lower.

The ability of the Fed to make decisions free from political forces is essential for it to fulfill its dual mandate.

Increasing pressure on Federal Reserve governors could shake the faith of consumers and investors in the current economy.

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As Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell had one of the most contentious tenures in the central bank's history. He faced significant political pressure from President Donald Trump, including a criminal investigation over the costs of renovating the Fed buildings. The actions of the Trump administration led Powell to continue serving as a member of the board of governors and a voting member in the FOMC after stepping down as chair at the end of his term last month.

Powell's response to Trump's political pressure also led the Kennedy family to honor him with the JFK Profile in Courage Award this year. During his acceptance he warned everyone of a huge threat to financial markets that investors can't ignore.

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The Fed's credibility could be at risk

The Federal Reserve was established by Congress in 1913 with the goal that its voting members' decisions wouldn't be influenced by politics. Key provisions include 14-year terms for members of the board of governors and staggered terms for members. As a result, members see multiple presidents. Furthermore, governors nominated by the president must be confirmed by a Senate majority, similar to Supreme Court appointees. And finally, the Fed is authorized to act as it sees fit to fulfill its dual mandate of full employment and stable pricing without any oversight from Congress or the executive branch.

But political pressure is mounting. Powell is just one example. The Trump administration also pursued legal action against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook for alleged mortgage fraud. Trump said her actions warranted her removal from the Fed.

Indeed, President Trump hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion on what he wants the Fed to do, criticizing anyone at the central bank who disagrees with him, and pursuing attempts to remove them from their positions whenever he can.

But Powell warns that a Federal Reserve under political pressure would be harmful to the American people and the economy. "If any administration finds a way to remove Fed officials over policy differences, then future administrations will do so as well," he said in accepting the Profile in Courage Award. "The public would lose faith that the central bank will make decisions based only on what's best for all Americans."

That has some serious repercussions for consumer confidence, economic activity, and financial markets.

What happens if Trump continues to pressure the Fed?

Even after installing a new chairman, Kevin Warsh, Trump has made it clear that he wants him to lower interest rates. Unfortunately, Warsh would likely agree that rate cuts aren't prudent at a time when the U.S. is seeing a spike in inflation due to supply shocks from the conflict in Iran. Warsh was adamant about the perils of inflation in his previous tenure at the Fed, and he expressed the view that the Fed took too long to raise rates amid inflation in 2021 and 2022 during his Senate hearing.

But if Warsh and other voting members of the FOMC bow to political pressure rather than act in the interest of the Fed's dual mandate, it could create significant price instability and lead to higher unemployment. On top of that, it would create greater uncertainty among investors about how the Fed will act going forward, something that's already under threat from two policy decisions Warsh himself is considering.

The result could be lower consumer and investor confidence. And when the bull market comes face-to-face with both, it's going to be very hard for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to maintain levels around its all-time high as it does today. Capital is more likely to flow from riskier assets, such as stocks, to safer ones. But without confidence in the Fed or the ability to predict how it will respond to political pressure, bonds could suffer as well. Real assets and precious metals may look safer.

The politicization of the Fed could be absolutely disastrous for financial markets. So far, Federal Reserve members have withstood pressure from President Trump, but he's unlikely to let up on his push to lower rates anytime soon. Most investors don't see any chance the Fed lowers rates at any point during the next year, despite Trump's newly appointed chairman, suggesting the likelihood that Trump can succeed in pressuring members is low. But investors should remain wary of the risk while positioning portfolios for an environment with higher-for-longer interest rates.

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Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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