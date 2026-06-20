Former Fed Chair Warns of Major Risk That Could Derail This Bull Market

Key Points

President Trump hasn’t shied away from criticizing the previous Fed chair.

It's important that the Federal Reserve maintain its independence and not give in to pressure from the White House.

If interest rates are cut at a time of soaring inflation, which doesn’t make sense from a macro perspective, investors might start to lose confidence.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The Federal Reserve operates with a dual mandate. It's tasked with keeping prices stable and supporting full employment in the U.S. And its main policy tool is adjusting the federal funds rate.

Given its importance to the economy, investors are glued to what the central bank says and does. These words and actions have an impact on the stock market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There has been a leadership change, as Kevin Warsh officially became the chair of the Federal Reserve on May 22, taking over from Jerome Powell. But Powell isn't walking off into the sunset. He's a member of the board of governors, so he still has a vote on policy decisions.

Powell was recently given the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. And at the ceremony, he warned of a major risk that could derail this bull market. Investors should pay attention.

Political pressure is a problem

Jerome Powell was the Fed chair starting in February 2018. Since then, volatile macroeconomic conditions have prevailed. He oversaw the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and a spell of surging inflation and expanding federal debt, not an easy task.

But Powell faced immense pressure from President Donald Trump, who wants interest rates to fall faster. Trump has publicly questioned Powell's intelligence and ability to do the job.

The Federal Reserve is a quasigovernmental organization. It's supposed to operate independently, but the Fed's decisions can easily be influenced by the president's comments.

Investor confidence moves markets

It makes sense that Trump wants central bankers to lower interest rates. Lower rates are accommodative to the economy, and they can drive investors to take on greater risk, pushing them to own stocks. This can lead to ongoing bull markets.

And as we've seen in recent presidential cycles, candidates often point to the performance of the S&P 500 index as a measure of how they did during their time in the White House. It's a highly visible benchmark.

The current economic backdrop poses a problem, however. Trump nominated Warsh, probably expecting him to start cutting interest rates.

But Kevin Warsh became Fed chair at a time of soaring inflation due to the Middle East conflict. The Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% year over year in May, the fastest growth rate since April 2023. Lowering rates could spur inflationary pressures.

If Warsh does end up giving in to Trump's demand to lower the federal funds rate while inflation is significantly elevated, it will totally undermine the credibility of the central bank. The investment community would lose confidence in the financial system. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see a risk-off sentiment take hold, which would pressure equities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 20, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.