World Markets

Former EU lawmaker's tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal

January 18, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Emilio Parodi for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian Antonio Panzeri, was apprehended by Italian police acting on a request from Belgian authorities through a European arrest warrant.

She faces charges of criminal association, corruption and money laundering. It was not immediately possible to reach her lawyer for comment.

Panzeri, who was arrested in Brussels in December and charged with three others including Greek EU lawmaker Eva Kaili, has agreed to cooperate with investigations in exchange for a reduced sentence, a Belgian prosecutor said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.