News & Insights

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies at 98

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

December 27, 2023 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Richard Lough for Reuters ->

Adds Macron, Barnier comments

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, a founding father of the European Union's historic single currency project, has died at the age of 98.

Delors, an ardent advocate of post-war European integration, served as president of the European Commission, the EU executive, for three terms - longer than any other holder of the office - from January 1985 until the end of 1994.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to his compatriot as a statesman who served as an "inexhaustible architect of our Europe" and a fighter for human justice.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator during Britain's divorce from the EU, said Delors had been an inspiration and a reason to "believe in a 'certain idea' of politics, of France, and of Europe".

Agence France Presse (AFP) first reported Delors' death, quoting his daughter.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru and Richard Lough in Paris; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.