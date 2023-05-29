News & Insights

Former Enel CEO Starace joins Sweden's EQT Infrastructure

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

May 29, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Francesco Starace has joined EQT Infrastructure as a partner weeks after the ending of his nine-year stint as chief executive at Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI, the Swedish private equity firm said on Monday.

EQT appointed Starace as partner within its infrastructure advisory team to benefit from his experience and expertise in energy and transition related industries.

As CEO of Enel, he drove the company's efforts to phase out fossil-fueled energy production and invest in digital technologies, transforming it into one of the world's top five renewable energy producers.

With its new partner EQT aims to invest more to help utilities or transportation and logistics sectors decarbonise their business, it said in a statement.

Starace's stint as top manager at Enel ended earlier this month when shareholders at the energy group voted in favour of a board shake-up masterminded by Italy's Treasury.

The Treasury, which is Enel's single biggest investor with a 23.6% stake, succeeded in appointing former Terna TRN.MI Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo and former Enel and Eni ENI.MI head Paolo Scaroni as CEO and chairman of the utility respectively.

EQT recently signed a deal to take a majority stake in Wind Tre's Italian telecoms network.

