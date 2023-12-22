Former Ecuador VP asks for asylum in Mexico -lawyer

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Former Ecuadorean Vice President Jorge Glas, convicted twice for corruption, has asked Mexico for political asylum, arguing he is being persecuted by the attorney general's office, his lawyer said on Friday.

Glas, who was vice president under the leftist government of Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017, has been inside the Mexican embassy in Quito as a "guest" since the weekend.

The attorney general's office had asked Glas to meet with them about a case involving public funds collected to aid the reconstruction of coastal Manabi province after a 2016 earthquake.

"There has been a political persecution since 2017 which has been scaled up recently by the attorney general, who arbitrarily is trying to process and detain Jorge Glas, who is innocent," lawyer Eduardo Franco Loor told Reuters by phone, confirming Glas requested asylum on Wednesday. "There is tremendous political hatred."

The Mexican government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ecuador's foreign ministry said in a statement it has given documentation of Glas' legal status to Mexico.

"To Ecuador, an eventual granting of diplomatic asylum by Mexico would not be legal," the statement said, adding that the country would "deplore" such a measure.

Glas, 54, was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 after he was found guilty of receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht in exchange for awarding it government contracts.

He was given a separate eight-year prison sentence in 2020, as was Correa, for using money from contractors to finance campaigns for Correa's political movement.

Glas has been jailed and freed repeatedly - he was last released in November 2022 after completing five years of his sentences.

Though he can move freely within Ecuador, he cannot leave the country during the remainder of his sentences.

The legislature on Thursday declined to authorize a trial over the Manabi case, but the attorney general's office said in a statement it was insisting on charging Glas.

The Mexican government has given asylum to several former officials in Correa's 10-year government, who have argued they are subject to political persecution.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito, additional reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Mexico; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.