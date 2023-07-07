Former DWS CEO Woehrmann suspect in greenwashing probe - Handelsblatt

Adds details from report, background

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German authorities are investigating DWS's DWSG.DE former CEO Asoka Woehrmann on greenwashing claims, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Woehrmann is suspected of investment fraud, the report said.

The prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for DWS had no comment.

In 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and German financial watchdog BaFin launched separate investigations into whistleblower allegations that DWS - a Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE subsidiary - marketed its funds as greener than they were.

Woehrmann resigned as CEO of DWS last summer after German prosecutors raided the offices of DWS and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt over allegations of greenwashing and misleading investments.

DWS has repeatedly denied that it misled investors.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.