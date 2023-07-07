News & Insights

Former DWS CEO Woehrmann suspect in greenwashing probe - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

July 07, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German authorities are investigating DWS's DWSG.DE former CEO Asoka Woehrmann on greenwashing claims, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Woehrmann is suspected of investment fraud, the report said.

The prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for DWS had no comment.

In 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and German financial watchdog BaFin launched separate investigations into whistleblower allegations that DWS - a Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE subsidiary - marketed its funds as greener than they were.

Woehrmann resigned as CEO of DWS last summer after German prosecutors raided the offices of DWS and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt over allegations of greenwashing and misleading investments.

DWS has repeatedly denied that it misled investors.

