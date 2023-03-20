Former director of Tesla Australia sentenced for insider trading

March 21 (Reuters) - A former director of Tesla Inc's TSLA.O Australian unit was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment and will be released immediately on the condition of "good behaviour", Australia's corporate watchdog said on Tuesday.

The sentence follows the former director's guilty pleas to two insider trading offences tied to a supply deal the electric-car maker signed with Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O in 2020, according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru)

