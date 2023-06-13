News & Insights

Former deputy general manager of Sinograin sentenced to 17 years in prison - state media

June 13, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - The former deputy general manager of Sinograin has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to state media Central China Television on Tuesday.

The report said that Xu received bribes equivalent to 13,799,489 yuan ($1.93 million) during his tenure.

($1 = 7.1533 Chinese yuan renminbi)

