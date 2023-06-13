Former deputy general manager of Sinograin sentenced to 17 years in prison - state media

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - The former deputy general manager of Sinograin has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to state media Central China Television on Tuesday.

The report said that Xu received bribes equivalent to 13,799,489 yuan ($1.93 million) during his tenure.

($1 = 7.1533 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.