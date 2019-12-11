Former Credit Suisse executive alleges bank spied on her - WSJ

Adds comment from Credit Suisse in paragraph 4 and 5

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A former executive of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S told top bank executives as well as U.S. and Swiss authorities that she was put under surveillance in July 2017 while in a dispute with the bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The executive, Colleen Graham, who worked for a joint venture, called Signac, half owned by Credit Suisse, said she believed a woman followed her over three days, allegedly in retaliation over her stance on an accounting issue at the joint venture, according to the report, citing filings released by a U.S. labor court.

The alleged incident took place two years before a spying scandal involving ex-wealth management chief Iqbal Khan, according to the report.

"Credit Suisse has conducted thorough and comprehensive internal investigations into every one of Ms. Graham's claims and found them to be entirely baseless," a Credit Suisse spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We will continue to vigorously defend this matter and refute all these allegations in any forum."

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

