Former Costa Rica president set to face upstart economist in April runoff

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres is set to face Rodrigo Chaves, an ex-finance minister, in a presidential election runoff in April which pits a grandee of the establishment against an economically-orthodox outsider.

Preliminary results from 88% of polling stations showed Figueres secured 27.3% of the vote on Sunday, with former World Bank official Chives at 16.7%.

Chaves, who has carved out an anti-establishment reputation since leaving the finance ministry in May 2020 under outgoing center-left President Carlos Alvarado, had been running fourth in recent opinion polls before surging into contention.

Both Chaves and Figueres have vowed to tackle corruption, the most important concern for Costa Ricans along with the high unemployment rates in a country with a reputation for stability in a turbulent region.

Chaves built his campaign around cleaning up political graft, helped by his newly-created Social Democratic Progress Party being untainted by past misconduct.

By contrast, Figueres' scandal-hit National Liberation Party (PLN) has often held power at national and local level over the past half a century.

"In Costa Rica we have three cancers: unemployment, cost of living and corruption," Chaves said on the campaign trail.

Figueres has promised a high-level committee to observe ethics of officials, vowing to fire and strip the salaries of those who are accused of corruption.

The current president cannot seek a second consecutive term.

Analysts have described Chaves as socially conservative, pro-law and order and economically liberal.

Chaves pushed aside the challenge of Fabricio Alvarado of the neo-Pentecostal New Republic Party, who was the runner-up in the Central American country's 2018 election.

To win the first round outright, the top candidate had to secure more than 40% of the votes. The two leading contenders will, as a result, face each other in an April 3 runoff vote.

"The results are another example of the country's tendency to look for figures outside the political system," said political scientist Rotsay Rosales, who heads of the National Policy Observatory of the University of Costa Rica.

"Sunday's elections also reflect the fact that in Costa Rica the old has not yet disappeared and the new has not yet been born," he added, in reference to Figueres' fight to regain power.

Figueres, who governed from 1994 to 1998 under the centrist National Liberation Party (PLN), had been a slight favorite heading into the first round, according to opinion polls.

The former president has blamed what he calls "political experiments" for the high level of unemployment, portraying himself as a safe pair of hands with the experience needed to steady the economy and reduce unemployment.

Chaves, who during the campaign rejected accusations he had been censured for sexual harassment earlier in his career, has also vowed to use his experience as a former finance minister to provide macroeconomic stability and boost employment rates.

Financial markets reacted positively on the early results. The spread on Costa Rican sovereign debt tightened, meaning a smaller premium is demanded by investors to hold Costa Rican debt relative to returns from U.S. Treasuries.

Spreads .JPMEGDCOSR dropped to 480 basis points, the tightest since mid-November, compared to peaks around 530 bps in December and again in January as bonds were affected by election volatility.

"There has been an important course correction towards debt sustainability with potentially renewed momentum and support for the IMF program post elections," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a note to clients.

All 57 seats of the national legislative assembly are also up for grabs. A divided legislature is likely, with local media forecasting Figueres' PLN would win the most seats with 19, but well short of a majority.

The national assembly, among other responsibilities, is due to negotiate important financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Paul Simao and Angus MacSwan)

