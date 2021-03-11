Former Coinbase UK Chief Joins Crypto Payments Company MoonPay
MoonPay, a cryptocurrency payments infrastructure provider, has appointed former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz as its chief growth officer.
- According to a Thursday announcement, Feroz, who holds a number of advisory roles in the cryptocurrency space, will help MoonPay expand globally after it secured approval for a virtual financial asset license in Malta.
- “As we continue to build MoonPay, maintaining and managing our exponential growth in a sustainable manner will be key,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay.
- Feroz previously spent several years as CEO of Coinbase UK, and was global head of payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com before that. He has also held positions at Skrill and Paysafe.
- In February, cryptocurrency payment services company BCB Group appointed Feroz as an adviser.
Read more: Coinbase Is Going Public: Everything You Need to Know
