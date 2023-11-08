News & Insights

Commodities

Former COFCO vice general manager under investigation for discipline and law violation -media

November 08, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Albee Zhang and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former COFCO vice general manager Zhou Zheng is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

He was removed from his position at the Chinese agricultural trading group in March last year, the company said in a statement earlier.

