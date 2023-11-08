Former COFCO vice general manager under investigation for discipline and law violation -media

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former COFCO vice general manager Zhou Zheng is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

He was removed from his position at the Chinese agricultural trading group in March last year, the company said in a statement earlier.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Dominique Patton Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

