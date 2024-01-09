News & Insights

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon to host exclusive show on Musk's X

January 09, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Social media company X on Tuesday said former CNN anchor Don Lemon will host a new exclusive show on the platform covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment.

"The Don Lemon Show" will have three 30-minute episodes per week, X said in a blog post.

The Elon Musk-owned platform, formerly Twitter, has sought to bring more video content to the site to attract deeper engagement from users. The company partnered with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson last year for an exclusive show following his departure from the network after a damaging lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.

X said it was a now a "video-first platform" and users were watching videos in 80% of their sessions.

The new show marks Lemon's return after he said he was fired from CNN in April. CNN in a statement at the time said it had parted ways with Lemon but did not give a reason for his departure.

The show will air first on X, "the biggest space for free speech in the world," Lemon said in a post on X.

"I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors," he said.

