Former Citic Bank president arrested on corruption charge - China prosecutor

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - The top Chinese prosecutor said on Wednesday that Sun Deshun, former president of China's Citic Bank Corp Ltd 601998.SS, had been arrested on a charge of corruption.

The Supreme People's Prosecutorate said in a statement that Sun was arrested in Shandong and would be tried by the Shandong prosecutorate. It did not elaborate.

