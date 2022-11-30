Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died - state media

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported.

Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

