Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died - state media

November 30, 2022 — 03:31 am EST

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported.

Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said.

