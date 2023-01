BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wang Bin, the former chairman of China Life Insurance Co 601628.SS and its former Communist Party chief, has been charged with taking bribes and concealing deposits abroad, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

