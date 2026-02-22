Former Chief HR Officer Sells CMC 25K Shares for $2M

Key Points

A former executive at Commercial Metals Co., sold 25,050 shares directly for a transaction value of approximately $2.0 million on Feb. 3, 2026.

The transaction reduced the former executive's direct ownership by 32.14%.

10 stocks we like better than Commercial Metals ›

Jennifer J. Durbin, former Chief HR & Communications Officer, executed an open-market sale of 25,050 shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) on Feb. 3, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,050 Transaction value $2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 52,880 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4,329,285.60

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($79.97); post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported share count and trade-date close price.

Key questions

How significant was the reduction in Durbin's direct holdings?

The sale accounted for 32.14% of her direct stake, reducing her position from 77,930 to 52,880 shares.

The sale accounted for 32.14% of her direct stake, reducing her position from 77,930 to 52,880 shares. Did the transaction involve any indirect entities or derivative activity?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no participation by trusts, LLCs, or through option exercises.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.01 billion Net income (TTM) $437.66 million Dividend yield 0.94% 1-year price change 48.66%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close Feb. 21, 2026.

Company snapshot

Commercial Metals Company is an integrated steel and metals fabricator and producer with a global footprint, operating through its three branches: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group, and Emerging Businesses Group. It’s also heavily involved in processing scrap metals to steel mills and foundries.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s difficult to say why Durbin sold CMC shares, but she did so at her own discretion, and it’s not a sale considering the stock has been on a strong run, and it could be a nice way to make a quick profit. The stock has had eight consecutive months of price increases and closed 2025 with an approximate 39% positive return.

The company reported a very strong FY Q1 2026 on Nov. 30, 2025, posting its highest year-over-year growth in a quarter since Q1 2023. And even though tariffs have increased the price of steel globally, they’re supposed to boost domestic consumption, helping U.S. companies like CMC rely less on global steel imports.

However, investors should continue to monitor CMC’s progress as demand surpassing inventory could become a problem in 2026. Also, the lack of dividend yield increase in recent quarters could be a concern for those who prefer consistent payout increases over fiscal years, as CMC hasn’t increased its quarterly payouts since Q2 2024.

Should you buy stock in Commercial Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Commercial Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Commercial Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.