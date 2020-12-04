Former chairman of China's Huachen Automotive Group under investigation -graft watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Huachen Automotive Group Holdings Qi Yumin is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline, China's graft watchdog said on Friday.

Huachen Group is the parent of BMW AG's BMWG.DE joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd 1114.HK.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

