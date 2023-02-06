Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank under investigation

February 06, 2023 — 04:52 am EST

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank 2016.HK601916.SS is under investigation for suspected violations of law and discipline, an anti-graft watchdog in the eastern province of Zhejiang said on Monday.

Shen Renkang, also former party chief of the joint-stock commercial bank based in Zhejiang, was removed from his management roles in January last year, the watchdog said in a statement.

Shen, born in 1963, had served as deputy mayor of Lizhui city in Zhejiang province and mayor of Quzhou city in Zhejiang.

