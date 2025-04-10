Politics

Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin And Digital Asset Privacy

April 10, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Frank Corva for Bitcoin Magazine->

Bitcoin Magazine

Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin And Digital Asset Privacy

While attending the MIT Bitcoin Expo this past weekend, I was afforded the opportunity to sit down with Timothy Massad, Research Fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and former Chairman of the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Massad served as the head of the CFTC from 2014 to 2017, and it was under his leadership that bitcoin was classified as a commodity.

In recent years, Massad has shared his thoughts on what regulation around bitcoin and digital assets should look like. He’s appeared on Bloomberg to discuss the matter, and he recently testified at the first Senate Banking Subcommittee hearing on Digital Assets.

Massad considers the need to balance user privacy when using public blockchains with the need for the U.S. government to monitor the networks for illicit activities as one the biggest challenges that regulators currently face — and he doesn’t claim to have the answer as to how this is best accomplished.

He explained that it’s important that people cannot see the balance of our funds or the entirety of our transaction history when we do something as trivial as paying for a cup of coffee with a digital asset.

In our conversation, he stated that the innovator who develops the technology that finds this balance will have found the “holy grail.”

You can watch the interview here:

This post Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin And Digital Asset Privacy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Frank Corva.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Politics
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.