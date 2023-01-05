Former CEO Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE - WSJ

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Former World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon plans to return to the company, a year after his departure, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.