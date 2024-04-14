Former CEO Of Exelon, Chris Crane, Passes Away At 65

(RTTNews) - Former chief executive officer of Exelon, Chris Crane, passed away at the age of 65. He died on April 13 in Chicago. He served as the company's president and chief executive officer from 2012 until his retirement in December 2022, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Exelon noted that Crane steered the company through several transformational milestones including the successful mergers with Constellation Energy in 2012 and Pepco Holdings in 2016, creating the largest utility business by customer count, and the later creation of a standalone transmission and delivery company with the spinoff of the generation and retail energy business as Constellation Energy in 2022.

Chris Crane joined Exelon (then Unicom Corporation) in 1998 and was named chief nuclear officer in 2004. He was named president of Exelon Generation in 2007.

Chris Crane held several key industry roles throughout his career, including chair of the Edison Electric Institute, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, and the Nuclear Energy Institute. He also served as chair of the board of Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry and was a member of the board of the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.