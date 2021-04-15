Former CEO of Brazil's Braskem pleads guilty in bribery case

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Braskem SA BRKM5.SA, Brazil's largest petrochemicals company, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy charges in connection with an alleged bribery scheme that U.S. prosecutors said involved Braskem's parent Odebrecht SA.

The defendant, Jose Carlos Grubisich, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

