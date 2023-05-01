Former CEO of Brazil's Americanas resigns from remaining positions

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, May 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA on Monday announced the resignation of former chief executive officer Jose Timotheo de Barros, who was relieved of most of his duties earlier this year amid investigations over accounting "inconsistencies."

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting worth 20 billion reais ($3.8 billion).

Barros has resigned from his position as head of Americanas' "brick and mortar," logistics and technology, the company said in a filing.

Before the disclosure of the problems, the company's shares were traded at around 12 reais ($2.41) on the B3. Until Friday of last week, the company's shares were quoted at 1.04 reais.

($1 = 4.9889 reais)

