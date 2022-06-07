Former central bankers, chamber of commerce analyst to join Czech c.bank - news website

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - Former central bank board members Jan Frait and Eva Zamrazilova will get new six-year terms on the central bank board on Wednesday, news website www.hn.cz reported on Tuesday.

Five financial and political community sources contacted by Reuters mentioned the same names.

Karina Kubelkova, an economist at the Chamber of Commerce and a member of an advisory board to centre-right Prime Minister Petr Fiala, will also be appointed by president Milos Zeman, the news website and the sources - without direct information on the process - said.

Jan Frait, now chief of the central bank's financial stability department and self-professed dove during his 2000-2006 board tenure, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The two other potential candidates did not answer calls and text messages.

A spokesman for Zeman declined to comment.

Zamrazilova, now the head of the national body for fiscal prudence, voted in minority or alone for rate increases or against rate cuts during her 2008-2014 term on the board. She said, however, in an interview in March that interest rate rises above 5% could be harmful for companies and she would rather opt for sales of foreign currency to tame inflation.

Two current board members whose terms end but are eligible for a reappointment, Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky and board member Vojtech Benda, told Reuters on Tuesday afternoon they had not received any invites for the appointment ceremony for new members at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Wednesday.

