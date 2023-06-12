News & Insights

Former Bulgari chief's SPAC agrees deal for comparison site Supermoney

June 12, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

ROME, June 12 (Reuters) - Supermoney and Dutch special purpose acquisition company VAM SPAC have signed a binding accord aimed at taking the online price comparison provider public, the companies said on Monday.

Shareholders of Supermoney, which offers price comparison and technology services mainly in the energy, gas and telecoms sectors, will buy a majority stake in VAM SPAC, which in turn will take 100% of the broker's capital.

The companies said that Supermoney's equity was valued at 200 million euros ($215 million) before a planned capital increase.

Amsterdam-listed VAM SPAC will change its name to Supermoney Holding and become a joint-stock company on completion of the deal, which is expected by July 21.

VAM SPAC is backed by VAM Investments, a private equity firm led by Chief Executive Marco Piana and chaired by former Bulgari CEO Francesco Trapani.

The deal aims to provide Supermoney, which is headquartered in Italy, with the funds to grow, including through potential acquisitions.

UniCredit CRDI.MI and Equita SIM have been selected as financial advisers for the tie-up.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

