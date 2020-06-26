US Markets

Former boxing champ Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran infected with COVID-19

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Former world boxing champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital center with flu-like symptoms, the pugilist's son said on Thursday.

(Repeats to wider audience, no change to text)

PANAMA CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Former world boxing champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital center with flu-like symptoms, the pugilist's son said on Thursday.

"My father's exams have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19," Robin Duran said on his Instagram account.

"For now he still doesn't show symptoms, beyond a simple cold, he is not in intensive care, nor on a respirator, he is still under observation," he added.

The 69-year-old Panamanian former boxer retired in 2001 and is considered one of the best lightweights in history. He fought over five decades, held four different world titles, and his record stands at 103 wins, with 70 knockouts and 16 losses.

Known for his aggressive punching power, Duran, who grew up in Panama City's poor El Chorillo district and won his first title in 1972, is today regarded as a national hero.

"The doctor tells us his lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let's continue to have faith that everything will turn out well," said Robin Duran.

Panama has recorded 29,037 known coronavirus infections and 564 COVID-19 deaths. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa) ((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;)) Keywords: HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PANAMA BOXING (REPEAT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular