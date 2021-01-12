US Markets

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales diagnosed with coronavirus

Daniel Ramos Reuters
LA PAZ, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting treatment to combat symptoms, according to a statement issued by his office late on Tuesday.

"He is currently stable and is receiving medical attention," the statement said, without providing details on his symptoms.

Last week, 61-year old Morales participated in group meetings with coca growers in Cochabamba in the central part of the country.

The critical-care wards of major hospitals in Bolivia and neighboring Peru have been near collapse after end-of-year holidays, reflecting regional health concerns as much of Latin America struggles to secure adequate COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

While daily cases remain below last year's peak, depleted resources, weary medical workers and a recent rush of severe cases are taxing already ailing healthcare systems from Chile to Mexico, officials say.

Bolivia has had 176,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,454 deaths.

