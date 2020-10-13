Former BofA investment banking chief to join Credit Suisse - sources

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Former head of investment banking at Bank of America Corp BAC.N Christian Meissner is joining Credit Suisse CSGN.S in a senior role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Meissner resigned from Julius Baer with immediate effect, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.

