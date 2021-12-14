Companies
BA

Former Boeing pilot says FAA official called him 'scapegoat'

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co charged with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet says a Federal Aviation Administration official called him a "scapegoat."

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co BA.N charged with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet says a Federal Aviation Administration official called him a "scapegoat."

Lawyers for Mark Forkner said an FAA official with personal knowledge of the 737-MAX contacted the government and said Forkner "is a 'scapegoat' and should 'not be charged'." The court filing did not disclose the official's name.

Lawyers asked a U.S. judge to allow current or former FAA officials permission to talk with Forkner's defense team

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular