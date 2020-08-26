Former BoE Governor Carney joins asset manager Brookfield

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has joined asset management company Brookfield as a vice chair and head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment, his first major business role since leaving the central bank.

"Mark will expand on Brookfield's existing strengths in ESG investing with the development of a group of funds that will work to combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns for investors," the company said in a statement.

Carney is also the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, and took a keen interest in environmental issues while at the BoE.

Brookfield has around $550 billion of assets under management and is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

