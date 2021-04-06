Former BitMEX CEO Hayes Surrenders to Face US Charges: Report

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes surrendered to U.S. authorities in Hawaii to face charges he failed to take proper steps to safeguard the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded from being used for money laundering, according to a published report.

Hayes surrendered six months after prosecutors in New York accused him and his BitMEX co-founders of conspiring to get past U.S. laws requiring the implementation of money-laundering controls, Bloomberg said in its report.

Hayes was released on $10 million bond pending court proceedings in New York, the report said.

According to court documents released last month, the surrender was planned for April 6.

Last October, BitMEX and co-founders Hayes, Samuel Reed and Ben Delo were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy to violate the act.

Each charge faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.