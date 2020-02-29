Former Biogen CEO to Become Biotech's New Coronavirus Czar

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has officially tapped former Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) CEO George Scangos to coordinate the trade association's coronavirus containment effort. Scangos served as CEO of Biogen from 2010 through 2016, and under his tenure, the company's market value rose five-fold to around $57 billion.

Well suited to the position

Financial success during his tenure at Biogen propelled him to his current position, but it isn't the main reason the industry's largest trade association tapped Scangos. BIO's new coronavirus czar currently serves as CEO of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR), a clinical-stage drugmaker developing new medicines to combat infectious diseases.

Image source: Getty Images.

Recently, Vir Biotechnology and WuXi Biologics joined forces to develop potential antibodies to treat people with COVID-19 infections. Vir isolated antibodies preserved from individuals that survived infections with the coronavirus responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and WuXi will help with manufacturing and clinical-stage trials.

Mobilizing an alphabet army

Collectively, BIO represents enough industry professionals to wallpaper a quarantine zone with doctorates, degrees, and diplomas. According to a spokesman, around 40 members have already reached out to offer their expertise, and around half are actively researching treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics aimed at the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While BIO probably isn't going to directly fund the coronavirus containment efforts of its smaller members, it can act as an unofficial matchmaker for older members interested in a collaboration deal.

There are government agencies eager to fund potential new solutions, but navigating the nation's capital is usually more complicated than the science behind vaccine development. BIO could go a long way to help its younger, resource-strapped members connect with government agencies.

10 stocks we like better than Biogen

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Biogen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.