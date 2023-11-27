News & Insights

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao must stay in US for time being, judge says

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 27, 2023 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao cannot leave the United States for the time being, a federal judge said on Monday, after the founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

Zhao will be required to stay in the United States until the Seattle court considers whether he should remain through his sentencing hearing in February, or if he should be allowed to return to United Arab Emirates, where he is a citizen.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)

((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;))

