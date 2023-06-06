News & Insights

Former betting executive-led investor group seeks changes at bookmaker 888 - Bloomberg News

June 06, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Shreyaa Narayanan and Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details on investor group in paragraphs 2-3, 888 spokesperson comment in paragraph 4-5

June 6 (Reuters) - An investor group including a former betting executive are pushing for changes at 888 Holdings 888.L in order to boost the Gibraltar-headquartered gambling firm's value, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes Lee Feldman, former chairman of GVC Holdings (now Entain Plc ENT.L), could propose leadership and strategy changes, among others, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The consortium FS Gaming Investments holds less than a 7% stake in the gambling firm, according to a filing on Tuesday.

"We welcome the investment of FS Gaming, which we believe reflects the significant value-creation potential in our business," an 888 spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"We look forward to updating and engaging with all our shareholders as we continue to deliver against our clear strategic and operational priorities."

FS Gaming did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.