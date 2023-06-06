Former betting executive-led investor group seeks changes at bookmaker 888 - Bloomberg News

Adds details on investor group in paragraphs 2-3, 888 spokesperson comment in paragraph 4-5

June 6 (Reuters) - An investor group including a former betting executive are pushing for changes at 888 Holdings 888.L in order to boost the Gibraltar-headquartered gambling firm's value, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes Lee Feldman, former chairman of GVC Holdings (now Entain Plc ENT.L), could propose leadership and strategy changes, among others, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The consortium FS Gaming Investments holds less than a 7% stake in the gambling firm, according to a filing on Tuesday.

"We welcome the investment of FS Gaming, which we believe reflects the significant value-creation potential in our business," an 888 spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"We look forward to updating and engaging with all our shareholders as we continue to deliver against our clear strategic and operational priorities."

FS Gaming did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

