Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Wilkins joins insurer Intact's board

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Carolyn Wilkins, the former senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, has joined the board of Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer said on Monday.

Wilkins stepped down from the central bank in December following six-and-a-half years in the role, months earlier than expected after she was passed over for the job of governor. She joined the Bank of Canada in 2001.

Wilkins' "experience as a policy innovator and leader at the Bank of Canada during some of the most challenging periods for economic and monetary policy will be a welcome addition to our Board," Claude Dussault, chair of Intact's board of directors, said in a statement.

The addition of Wilkins follows a deal by Intact and Denmark's Tryg TRYG.CO to buy British insurance group RSA RSA.L for 7.2 billion pounds, announced in November.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.