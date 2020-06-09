Former Bank of Canada governor Poloz joins CGI board

June 9 (Reuters) - Canadian IT and consultancy company CGI Inc GIBa.TO said on Tuesday former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has joined its board.

Poloz's appointment to CGI's board comes just a week after the end of his tenure as the central bank governor.

He was also appointed to the board of pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on June 4.

"Stephen Poloz's deep knowledge of financial markets, the global economy and international trade will be an invaluable asset to CGI," CGI Executive Chairman Serge Godin said in a statement.

Poloz completed his seven-year term at the helm of the Bank of Canada on June 2 this year.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

