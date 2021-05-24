US Markets
BAC

Former Aviva CFO Stoddard joins BofA as investment banking vice chair

Contributor
Paritosh Bansal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Former Aviva Plc Chief Financial Officer Tom Stoddard joined Bank of America Corp as vice chairman of investment banking, according to an internal memo, returning to his advisory roots after a stint in the insurance industry.

May 24 (Reuters) - Former Aviva Plc AV.L Chief Financial Officer Tom Stoddard joined Bank of America Corp BAC.N as vice chairman of investment banking, according to an internal memo, returning to his advisory roots after a stint in the insurance industry.

Stoddard, who advised on such situations as American International Group Inc's AIG.N $182 billion bailout and restructuring during the financial crisis of 2008, will be based in New York and focus on financial institutions globally.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the appointment.

Stoddard was group CFO at Aviva between 2014 and 2019, where he helped the UK insurer improve ratings and restructure businesses. After leaving Aviva, Stoddard worked as interim group CFO at Athora and senior adviser at McKinsey & Co.

Before moving to the insurance industry, Stoddard worked on deals and financing transactions at firms including Blackstone Group Inc BX.N and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S.

At Blackstone, he worked on several deals around AIG's massive restructuring. In one of his assignments, he advised AIG to reject a $35 billion deal to sell its Asian life insurance business AIA to Prudential Plc PRU.L after the buyer tried to cut the price. Instead, he advised AIG to pursue an IPO of the unit, raising some $20 billion.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((paritosh.bansal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC AIG BX PRU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular