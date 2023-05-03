Former Audi boss agrees deal to make confession in diesel emissions scandal

MUNICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is ready to make a confession about his role in the diesel emissions scandal in exchange for a suspended sentence and agreeing to pay money, his defence team said on Wednesday.

The former CEO was charged in 2020 over his role in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.

(Reporting by Jörn Poltz; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.