News & Insights

Former Audi boss agrees deal to make confession in diesel emissions scandal

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 03, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Jörn Poltz for Reuters ->

MUNICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is ready to make a confession about his role in the diesel emissions scandal in exchange for a suspended sentence and agreeing to pay money, his defence team said on Wednesday.

The former CEO was charged in 2020 over his role in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.

(Reporting by Jörn Poltz; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Friederike Heine)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.