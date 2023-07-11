News & Insights

ATOS

Former Atos CEO Girard joins French tech startup Alice & Bob

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 11, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French tech startup company Alice & Bob said on Tuesday that it had appointed Elie Girard, the former CEO of French IT consultancy company Atos ATOS.PA, as its executive chair.

Girard stepped down as Atos' CEO in October 2021, after a tough time during which Atos had to cut some of its financial targets.

The company Alice & Bob was founded in 2020 and specialises in the field of quantum computing. It has so far raised around 30 million euros ($33 million) in venture capital funding.

"Adding Elie to our organization as executive chairman and advisor is tremendously important for our strategic road map and our position within the global tech ecosystem," said Alice & Bob CEO and co-founder Theau Peronnin.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

