Companies

Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90

January 03, 2023 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

Adds details from Cunningham's military career, Apollo 7 mission

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Former astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew to space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968, part of the first crewed Apollo mission paving the way for 12 others to land on the moon in subsequent years, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.

Cunningham joined crewmates Walter Schirra and Donn Eisele for the successful 11-day mission, which was conducted in low-Earth orbit as the first human test flight of the new Apollo spacecraft that would later venture to the moon.

Apollo 7 marked the resumption of NASA's lunar spaceflight program 31 months after the fire that killed all three members of the Apollo 1 crew during a ground-based launch rehearsal in late January 1967.

Cunningham, who served in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, flying 54 missions as a fighter pilot before retiring with the rank of colonel, was selected as an astronaut in 1963 as part of NASA's third astronaut class, the space agency said.

"Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement announcing his death.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington; Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese and Himani Sarkar)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.