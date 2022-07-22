Former Amazon executive Carney to join Airbnb as communications head

Adds detail on Airbnb job and past work in the White House

July 22 (Reuters) - Former Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O executive Jay Carney will join Airbnb ABNB.O as policy and communications head, the holiday rental hosting firm said on Friday.

Carney, who worked at Amazon for seven years, will start at Airbnb in September and report to co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. He will be based in Washington.

At Amazon, Carney heads up global corporate affairs. Before that he was White House Press Secretary for President Barack Obama.

