Former Amazon executive Carney to join Airbnb as communications head

July 22 (Reuters) - Former Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O executive Jay Carney will join Airbnb ABNB.O as policy and communications head, the holiday rental hosting firm said on Friday.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

