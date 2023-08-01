News & Insights

Former Amazon exec Chandok to lead Microsoft's India, South Asia operations

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 01, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds details of Chandok's new role and previous employer

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O has named Puneet Chandok as the corporate vice president of its India and South Asia arm, effective Sept. 1, the technology company said on Tuesday.

Chandok joins Microsoft from Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud division AWS, where he led the company's India and South Asia business.

"As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before," Chandok said in a statement.

Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The move comes as Microsoft seeks to grab a bigger share of the cloud technology market and is investing more in India which has emerged as a global innovation hub.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

