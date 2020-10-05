Markets
Former Amazon Employee Arrested For Wire Fraud And Identity Theft

(RTTNews) - Amazon said Monday that a former employee has been arrested for committing wire fraud and identity theft.

Amazon reported Vu Anh Nguyen to authorities in July 2020 for falsely issuing refunds for products ordered on the company's website to himself and his associates.

The company noted that the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday brought charges against Nguyen for federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Amazon said it has systems and processes in place to mitigate misuse of its tools, and to monitor and detect suspicious behavior.

Amazon stated that its systems identified the suspicious refunds and the company conducted a thorough investigation. Nguyen's employment was immediately terminated and the company reported the case to law enforcement.

